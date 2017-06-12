Report: Ravens still in running for Eric Decker after signing Jeremy Maclin

The Ravens landed Jeremy Maclin, signing the receiver to a two-year deal Monday. That doesn’t mean they’re set at the position, though.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that the Ravens remain in the “running” for Eric Decker.
Jets General Manager Mike Maccagnan confirmed last week the team would trade or cut Decker. The Ravens reportedly have talked to the Jets about the Decker, according to multiple reports.
The Ravens’ depth chart at the receiver position now lists: Maclin, Mike Wallace, Brashad Perriman, Michael Campanaro, Chris Moore and
Keenan Reynolds.
Im sure that would mean M.Wallace would be out., which would be a shame. I would prefer Wallace/Perriman/Decker to Maclin/Perriman/Decker
Decker, at 6’3″ can jump and out-muscle defenders for the ball. This is a good fit for Flacco’s long balls.
Maclin and Decker would be a sweet offensive haul in mid-offseason transactions!