Report: Ravens still in running for Eric Decker after signing Jeremy Maclin

Posted by Charean Williams on June 12, 2017, 3:52 PM EDT

The Ravens landed Jeremy Maclin, signing the receiver to a two-year deal Monday. That doesn’t mean they’re set at the position, though.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that the Ravens remain in the “running” for Eric Decker.

Jets General Manager Mike Maccagnan confirmed last week the team would trade or cut Decker. The Ravens reportedly have talked to the Jets about the Decker, according to multiple reports.

The Ravens’ depth chart at the receiver position now lists: Maclin, Mike Wallace, Brashad Perriman, Michael Campanaro, Chris Moore and

Keenan Reynolds.