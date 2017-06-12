 Skip to content

Report: Ravens still in running for Eric Decker after signing Jeremy Maclin

Posted by Charean Williams on June 12, 2017, 3:52 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Ravens landed Jeremy Maclin, signing the receiver to a two-year deal Monday. That doesn’t mean they’re set at the position, though.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that the Ravens remain in the “running” for Eric Decker.

Jets General Manager Mike Maccagnan confirmed last week the team would trade or cut Decker. The Ravens reportedly have talked to the Jets about the Decker, according to multiple reports.

The Ravens’ depth chart at the receiver position now lists: Maclin, Mike Wallace, Brashad Perriman, Michael Campanaro, Chris Moore and
Keenan Reynolds.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Baltimore Ravens, Home, New York Jets, Rumor Mill
3 Responses to “Report: Ravens still in running for Eric Decker after signing Jeremy Maclin”
  1. unbiasedminds says: Jun 12, 2017 4:16 PM

    Im sure that would mean M.Wallace would be out., which would be a shame. I would prefer Wallace/Perriman/Decker to Maclin/Perriman/Decker

  2. bobthebillsfan says: Jun 12, 2017 4:24 PM

    Decker, at 6’3″ can jump and out-muscle defenders for the ball. This is a good fit for Flacco’s long balls.

  3. jimbobcooterqbtutor says: Jun 12, 2017 4:36 PM

    Maclin and Decker would be a sweet offensive haul in mid-offseason transactions!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!