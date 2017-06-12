Scuttlebutt continues to point to Eric Schaffer as next G.M. in Washington

Posted by Mike Florio on June 12, 2017, 11:11 PM EDT

For as tight a lid as Washington kept on its process for determining the configuration of the front office after the firing of G.M. Scot McCloughan, the team is keeping an even tighter lid on the outcome.

As of this posting, no one seems to know what the team will be announcing when it announces on Tuesday the changes to the front office. Despite the army of reporters who are surely trying to crack the cone of silence, Washington is saying nothing, on or off the record.

That hasn’t stopped the grapevine from churning up rumors about what may happen. As one league source explained it to PFT, the scuttlebutt currently points to Eric Schaffer potentially emerging as the new G.M. Likewise, there’s talk of an outsider or two joining the team, with Mark Dominik and/or Bill Kuharich getting mentioned as potential additions.

Whatever they do, Washington will be inviting possible scrutiny from the Fritz Pollard Alliance, given that the team has opted for the opposite of transparency when it comes to the deliberations and interviews (if any) that resulted in whatever we’ll learn at 9:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday. It’s unclear what has been done to comply with the Rooney Rule; perhaps it will become more clear on Tuesday.