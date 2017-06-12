Source: Eagles indeed made run at Maclin reunion

Publicly, Eagles coach Doug Pederson expressed no interest in bringing receiver Jeremy Maclin back to Philadelphia. Privately, the Eagles did.
Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Eagles indeed attempted to reunite with Maclin, who played for the team from 2009 through 2014. The Eagles have very high regard for Maclin, and they wanted to make an effort to secure his services.
Maclin ultimately decided that the fit was better for him in Baltimore, possibly because he perceives a better chance to earn significant playing time with the Ravens. In Philadelphia, the Eagles have added Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith via free agency. The Ravens lost Steve Smith to retirement, made no major moves in free agency, and drafted no receivers.
In his last season with the Eagles, Maclin had a career-high 85 catches for a career-high 1,318 yards. Last year with the Chiefs, he had a career-low 44 catches for 536 yards.
Sounds like Jeremy doesn’t want to deal with competition.
J-Mac made the right decision. The Bills are a MESS. Have been for a while. As for Philly….”Never go back to an ex-lover”…The Ravens are respectable and he might help them get to the next level. Ravens are getting a very good WR–if his ankle is OK. There have been rumors that he has a bum ankle and can’t cut like he used to. But those are just rumors.
His agent must have started the rumor because the Eagles showed no real interest except returning his phone call. Good luck though.
immediately becomes #1 option in baltimore. good move. unfortunately there is no one there to consistently get him the ball…
andy reid drafted maclin. maclin was a reid guy.
if he still had it, he would still be on kc.
Alice Smith, WR killer.
McNabb was the most successful QB in Eagles’ history and Andy traded him to a division rival when he thought he was done. Andy or others in KC obviously decided to let Jeremy go. We’ll see what he has left. I’m sure Doug knows what Andy thinks.
Maclin chose poorly. Better to compete for the chance to catch passes from Wentz than to get killed tracking them down from Jump Ball Joe.
There was no doubt in my mind that the Eagles were interested, despite Pederson’s comment. First of all, no coach will say “yeah… we really want that guy and we hope he signs with us.” Second, Howie has done nothing by reverse Chip Kelly’s moves so going after Maclin would have been another example of that.
Too bad he isn’t returning. Looking back, although nothing came of it, a lot of people in Philly appreciate the days of Shady, Maclin, and even D Jax. Obviously Maclin would’ve been worlds better than what they had at WR last year. Nobody really wanted to lose those guys.
Associated Press is not reporting the Eagles were in the mix as an FYI.