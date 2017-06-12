Source: Eagles indeed made run at Maclin reunion

Posted by Mike Florio on June 12, 2017, 4:35 PM EDT

Publicly, Eagles coach Doug Pederson expressed no interest in bringing receiver Jeremy Maclin back to Philadelphia. Privately, the Eagles did.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Eagles indeed attempted to reunite with Maclin, who played for the team from 2009 through 2014. The Eagles have very high regard for Maclin, and they wanted to make an effort to secure his services.

Maclin ultimately decided that the fit was better for him in Baltimore, possibly because he perceives a better chance to earn significant playing time with the Ravens. In Philadelphia, the Eagles have added Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith via free agency. The Ravens lost Steve Smith to retirement, made no major moves in free agency, and drafted no receivers.

In his last season with the Eagles, Maclin had a career-high 85 catches for a career-high 1,318 yards. Last year with the Chiefs, he had a career-low 44 catches for 536 yards.