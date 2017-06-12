T.J. Yeldon could be in danger of getting cut in Jacksonville

T.J. Yeldon was the Jaguars’ No. 1 running back last year, but that doesn’t mean his job is safe this year.
Yeldon could be a surprise cut this year, according to Mike Kaye of WTLV.
Last season Yeldon led the Jaguars with 130 carries for 465 yards. But this year the Jaguars spent the fourth overall pick in the draft on running back Leonard Fournette, and it appears that Fournette and Chris Ivory will be the 1-2 punch in the running game.
Yeldon was third on the team with 50 catches last season, so that might seem to make him safe as a third-down back. But if the Jaguars think Fournette is ready to handle the pass protection and route-running that come with third-down work, that might make Yeldon expendable. Especially since Yeldon has never played special teams, which is usually a must for a third-string running back to get a roster spot.
Yeldon is only 23 years old and has shown some promise since the Jaguars took him in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft. But he may need to show more if he wants to ensure himself a job.
I really like Ivory’s running style … until it gets him injured and on the bench. They’ve got plenty of room for Yeldon, especially since he’s still on a rookie contract. If he’s smart, though, he’ll ask to be put on special teams, to help with job security next year.
Over/under on Pat’s fans “come to NE and win a title” comments?
I’m calling 3 1/2.
Yeldon = overrated
@finsphan
Pats already have a long jam at RB. A good player will be cut. So why make matters worse? Indy could use a running back, a pass catching one at that. Gore is old. He will fade sometime soon.
Not a lot of great NFL results for Alabama RBs of late.
Yeldon could be the lead back in Indy, SF or either New York team right now
“Yeldon could be the lead back in Indy, SF or either New York team right now”
Carlos Hyde averaged 4.6 yards a carry and ran for almost 1,000 yards in 13 games behind one of the worst run blocking lines in football. Pretty sure Yeldon does not worry him.
finsphan says:
Jun 12, 2017 12:54 PM
Over/under on Pat’s fans “come to NE and win a title” comments?
I’m calling 3 1/2.
———————
Yeldon probably wouldn’t be able to make the Patriots roster. Already loaded with a diverse group of RB’s.
gbpackfan3 says:
Jun 12, 2017 1:08 PM
Yeldon could be the lead back in Indy, SF or either New York team right now
———————–
Have you seen Yeldon at the NFL level, guy hasn’t showed much and is on his way to being a total bust of a pick.
Old man Gore is currently still a better back than Yeldon.
Carlos Hyde is much better than Yeldon and SF seems pretty high on Joe Williams as well.
Bilal Powell and Forte are both much better than Yeldon.
Maybe he could be a rotational player for the NY Giants, but nothing more.
As a Jags fan, this story is crap! Just a writer making stories up during the dead season. TJ will be the Jags 3rd down back period.
The Jets will grab him.
Their putting too much hope into Fournette. He may be injury prone, so they should keep Yeldon, just in case.
Wouldn’t be surprised, he’s not that good
As a Jags fan, I endorse removing TJ from the field. But cutting him? No.. It’d be for the 7th rounder next year we gave up to get Branden Albert.
Always beware of Alabama RBs and LBs