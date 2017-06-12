T.J. Yeldon could be in danger of getting cut in Jacksonville

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 12, 2017, 12:44 PM EDT

T.J. Yeldon was the Jaguars’ No. 1 running back last year, but that doesn’t mean his job is safe this year.

Yeldon could be a surprise cut this year, according to Mike Kaye of WTLV.

Last season Yeldon led the Jaguars with 130 carries for 465 yards. But this year the Jaguars spent the fourth overall pick in the draft on running back Leonard Fournette, and it appears that Fournette and Chris Ivory will be the 1-2 punch in the running game.

Yeldon was third on the team with 50 catches last season, so that might seem to make him safe as a third-down back. But if the Jaguars think Fournette is ready to handle the pass protection and route-running that come with third-down work, that might make Yeldon expendable. Especially since Yeldon has never played special teams, which is usually a must for a third-string running back to get a roster spot.

Yeldon is only 23 years old and has shown some promise since the Jaguars took him in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft. But he may need to show more if he wants to ensure himself a job.