T.J. Yeldon could be in danger of getting cut in Jacksonville

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 12, 2017, 12:44 PM EDT
T.J. Yeldon was the Jaguars’ No. 1 running back last year, but that doesn’t mean his job is safe this year.

Yeldon could be a surprise cut this year, according to Mike Kaye of WTLV.

Last season Yeldon led the Jaguars with 130 carries for 465 yards. But this year the Jaguars spent the fourth overall pick in the draft on running back Leonard Fournette, and it appears that Fournette and Chris Ivory will be the 1-2 punch in the running game.

Yeldon was third on the team with 50 catches last season, so that might seem to make him safe as a third-down back. But if the Jaguars think Fournette is ready to handle the pass protection and route-running that come with third-down work, that might make Yeldon expendable. Especially since Yeldon has never played special teams, which is usually a must for a third-string running back to get a roster spot.

Yeldon is only 23 years old and has shown some promise since the Jaguars took him in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft. But he may need to show more if he wants to ensure himself a job.

15 Responses to “T.J. Yeldon could be in danger of getting cut in Jacksonville”
  1. TheDPR says: Jun 12, 2017 12:47 PM

    I really like Ivory’s running style … until it gets him injured and on the bench. They’ve got plenty of room for Yeldon, especially since he’s still on a rookie contract. If he’s smart, though, he’ll ask to be put on special teams, to help with job security next year.

  2. finsphan says: Jun 12, 2017 12:54 PM

    Over/under on Pat’s fans “come to NE and win a title” comments?

    I’m calling 3 1/2.

  3. stinkymcmulligan says: Jun 12, 2017 12:55 PM

    Yeldon = overrated

  4. dartmouthstevens says: Jun 12, 2017 1:04 PM

    @finsphan
    Pats already have a long jam at RB. A good player will be cut. So why make matters worse? Indy could use a running back, a pass catching one at that. Gore is old. He will fade sometime soon.

  5. carloswlassiter says: Jun 12, 2017 1:08 PM

    Not a lot of great NFL results for Alabama RBs of late.

  6. gbpackfan3 says: Jun 12, 2017 1:08 PM

    Yeldon could be the lead back in Indy, SF or either New York team right now

  7. thenewguy12 says: Jun 12, 2017 1:14 PM

    “Yeldon could be the lead back in Indy, SF or either New York team right now”

    Carlos Hyde averaged 4.6 yards a carry and ran for almost 1,000 yards in 13 games behind one of the worst run blocking lines in football. Pretty sure Yeldon does not worry him.

  8. rob471773 says: Jun 12, 2017 1:15 PM

    finsphan says:
    Jun 12, 2017 12:54 PM
    Over/under on Pat’s fans “come to NE and win a title” comments?

    I’m calling 3 1/2.
    ———————
    Yeldon probably wouldn’t be able to make the Patriots roster. Already loaded with a diverse group of RB’s.

  9. rob471773 says: Jun 12, 2017 1:19 PM

    gbpackfan3 says:

    Jun 12, 2017 1:08 PM

    Yeldon could be the lead back in Indy, SF or either New York team right now
    ———————–
    Have you seen Yeldon at the NFL level, guy hasn’t showed much and is on his way to being a total bust of a pick.

    Old man Gore is currently still a better back than Yeldon.

    Carlos Hyde is much better than Yeldon and SF seems pretty high on Joe Williams as well.

    Bilal Powell and Forte are both much better than Yeldon.

    Maybe he could be a rotational player for the NY Giants, but nothing more.

  10. fischera50 says: Jun 12, 2017 1:19 PM

    As a Jags fan, this story is crap! Just a writer making stories up during the dead season. TJ will be the Jags 3rd down back period.

  11. nyneal says: Jun 12, 2017 1:27 PM

    The Jets will grab him.

  12. suncawy says: Jun 12, 2017 1:35 PM

    Their putting too much hope into Fournette. He may be injury prone, so they should keep Yeldon, just in case.

  13. flbills says: Jun 12, 2017 1:39 PM

    Wouldn’t be surprised, he’s not that good

  14. swagjag says: Jun 12, 2017 1:49 PM

    As a Jags fan, I endorse removing TJ from the field. But cutting him? No.. It’d be for the 7th rounder next year we gave up to get Branden Albert.

  15. raiderrob21 says: Jun 12, 2017 1:51 PM

    Always beware of Alabama RBs and LBs

