Tavon Young staying positive about his recovery from torn ACL

June 12, 2017

Ravens cornerback Tavon Young won’t have surgery on his torn ACL for another week.

But in his mind, his rehab has already started, and it’s going well.

The second-year corner said he’s feeling positive about the process he has to go through now, with surgery on his left knee the next phase.

“I got over it by the first day it happened,” Young said, via Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun. “I just got to look forward. God does things. He gives his toughest battles to his toughest soldiers. I look at it as a blessing.”

Young tore his ACL while returning an interception during OTAs, and there was no contact on a play. That was a blow to the Ravens despite the offseason emphasis on adding to the secondary, as the 2016 fourth-rounder worked his way into the starting lineup last year and played well.

He appeared at Lardarius Webb’s charity softball game last night, and the veteran defensive back who has two torn ACLs of his own promised to help.

“With me being through that two times, being through ups and downs, I can help him get through this and he’ll come back and be that great corner that we saw last year,” Webb said.

The Ravens brought in free agent Brandon Carr and used a first-rounder on cornerback Marlon Humphrey, but the loss of Young will still sting at a position they knew they needed to upgrade.