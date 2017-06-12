Trial date set for man charged with killing Joe McKnight

Posted by Josh Alper on June 12, 2017, 3:29 PM EDT

A trial date has been set for the man charged with shooting and killing former NFL running back Joe McKnight in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana last year.

The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that Judge Ellen Kovach of the 24th Judicial District Court set a trial date of August 7 on Monday. Ronald Gasser is charged with second-degree murder after killing McKnight at an intersection after the two men had a confrontation while driving.

Prosecutors say that Gasser chased McKnight down after the former Jets and Chiefs running back cut him off on the road. Gasser then shot McKnight from his car after McKnight exited his own vehicle and approached Gasser’s car.

Gasser is expected to argue that he shot McKnight in self-defense once the trial gets underway in August.