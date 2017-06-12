Vince Young tears hamstring, out 4-6 weeks

Posted by Charean Williams on June 12, 2017, 3:27 PM EDT

Vince Young’s football comeback already has hit a roadblock.

Saskatchewan Roughriders coach Chris Jones said Monday that Young tore his hamstring and will miss 4-6 weeks. Young was hurt in practice June 6.

Young, 34, has not played in a game since 2011 with the Eagles. He was attempting a comeback in the CFL.

Young’s chances of winning the job from Kevin Glenn and Marquise Williams now face even longer odds. The bigger question is: Will the Roughriders move on without him?

The Roughriders put Young on their negotiation list Feb. 2 and signed him without any up-front money on a two-year deal, so Saskatchewan easily could part ways with Young if they choose to do so.

Young played six NFL seasons, going 31-19 while passing for 8,964 yards with 46 touchdowns and 51 interceptions.