Washington to announce “changes” to personnel department

Posted by Mike Florio on June 12, 2017, 7:26 PM EDT

The more things change the more they stay the same. In Washington, looming changes to the personnel department could result in things basically staying the same.

The team has announced that changes to the personnel department will be announced and discussed on Tuesday morning at 9:00 a.m. ET. The announcement names no specific persons who will be present, identifying attendees generally as team executives.

Team president Bruce Allen fired G.M. Scot McCloughan in March, and the team did not replace him. The process of planning a post-McCloughan front office has consisted of a stunning lack of transparency, with no information regarding who has been interviewed or considered for whichever jobs will be held moving forward.

Some believe Eric Schaffer will become the new G.M. It’s also possible that the team will proceed without a G.M., but the fact that the announcement states that “changes” will be made implies that someone will be emerging from the exchange with a different title and/or duties.

Key questions include who has final say over the roster and the draft, and whether and to what extent the team complied with the Rooney Rule before transferring McCloughan’s authority permanently to someone else.