Who’s the biggest superstar in football?

Posted by Mike Florio on June 12, 2017, 5:57 AM EDT

Giants receiver Brandon Marshall recently proclaimed that teammate Odell Beckham is the “biggest superstar our game has ever seen in the history of football.” Which is the perfect launching point for a ssslow-time question of the day on PFT Live.

Who is the biggest superstar in football? Not just today, but of all time.

The debate may lead to different opinions about what it means to be a superstar. Some would say that enduring stardom is relevant. Others would focus on intensity of fame and notoriety, no matter how short-lived it may have been.

