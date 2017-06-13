49ers sign third-rounder C.J. Beathard

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 13, 2017, 3:22 PM EDT

The 49ers are down to one unsigned draft pick, and he’s the one who’s not there.

According to Matt Maiocco of CSNBayArea.com, third-round quarterback C.J. Beathard has signed his four-year deal.

That leaves just No. 3 overall pick Solomon Thomas, who isn’t allowed to be at their workouts because of the league’s silly quarter-system rule.

The quarterback from Iowa (and grandson of legendary personnel man Bobby Beathard) is a developmental prospect.

But the 49ers are committed to developing things slowly, as they have Brian Hoyer there to start this year as well as Matt Barkley.