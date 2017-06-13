Adrian Peterson ready to prove he is a catch

Posted by Charean Williams on June 13, 2017, 9:54 PM EDT

Adrian Peterson insists he’s a better receiver than the numbers suggest. In his 10 seasons in Minnesota, the running back averaged only two catches and 15.8 yards per game.

“It’s always funny to me because I’ve been playing this game since I was 7, and a lot of people say, ‘Well, he can’t catch the ball,'” Peterson said, Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “I’ve been playing since I was 7 years old. I can catch a football.”

Peterson said he wasn’t a better receiver with the Vikings because that wasn’t something they asked of him. But his two most productive seasons as a receiver came with Brett Favre at quarterback. Peterson had 43 catches for 436 yards in 2009 and 36 catches for 341 yards in 2010.

Peterson played with 12 other less-than-elite quarterbacks in Minnesota, including Gus Frerotte, Tarvaris Jackson, Brad Johnson, Christian Ponder, Matt Cassel and Josh Freeman. Now, Peterson has Drew Brees with him in the backfield.

“It’s all about having a guy that’s going to get the ball to you, and without a doubt I know (Drew) Brees is going to,” Peterson said. “We’ll be doing that.”