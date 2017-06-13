Alejandro Villanueva at Steelers minicamp

Posted by Josh Alper on June 13, 2017, 1:28 PM EDT

Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell isn’t at the team’s minicamp this week, which is not mandatory for him because he has not signed his franchise tender yet.

Another Steelers offensive starter without a contract is in attendance, however. Left tackle Alejandro Villanueva got a $615,000 exclusive rights free agent tender from the team this offseason, but would like a new deal and said last week that he wasn’t sure if he would attend the minicamp despite his participation in the voluntary portion of the offseason calendar.

Villanueva ultimately decided to report on Tuesday.

Villanueva, who served as an Army Ranger after playing football at West Point, told Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Media that he is at minicamp out of “respect” for offensive line coach Mike Munchak and because the team has “given me so much,” including an education about how to play football. We’ll find out over the next few months if Villanueva will be making any more money to continue learning and playing in Pittsburgh.