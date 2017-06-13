Andrew Luck unsure whether he’ll be ready for training camp

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 13, 2017, 5:36 PM EDT

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is recovering from shoulder surgery, and he’s not sure how long that recovery will take.

Luck said today that he simply doesn’t know yet whether he can run the offense when the Colts open training camp on July 29.

“To be honest, I have not thought about it,” Luck said, via Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star. “If I’m ready for it, then great. If I’m not, then that’s the way it is. I’m certainly hopeful for it. In my mind all I can do — and I truly feel this way — with this rehab, with my shoulder, I can’t look five months down the road, three months down the road, a week down the road. To me it’s about the next rehab session, the next day. That’s where my focus is and that’s where I think it needs to be to truly get back to 100 percent.”

That’s not exactly the most confidence-inspiring quote from Luck, but the Colts want to be cautious. They’ll take their time about getting him back on the field, and that may mean having him on the sideline when training camp opens.