Bears switching up guards Kyle Long, Josh Sitton

Posted by Charean Williams on June 13, 2017, 5:12 PM EDT

The Bears are experimenting with which side guards Kyle Long and Josh Sitton play next season. Long played right guard his first four seasons. Sitton has played both sides.

“You want flexibility,” Bears coach John Fox said, via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. “You don’t want as much flexibility as we had to use a year ago because we had to play so many guys due to injury. But we’re messing around with [Sitton] and Kyle both playing opposite sides. …We’ll get those looks in camp. We [have] plenty of time.”

Long missed the final eight games of last season with a right ankle injury that required surgery in December. He could start training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

A chest injury has limited Sitton this offseason.

Sitton played his first five seasons at right guard and the past five, including last season in Chicago, at left guard. He signed with the Bears as a free agent before the start of last season after eight seasons in Green Bay.