Bill Belichick is on to 2017

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has said it. Now, Patriots coach Bill Belichick has done the same, essentially. His team is on to 2017.
“It was a great night,” Belichick told reporters about the team’s recent 283-diamond ring ceremony. “But, really, we need to move on to 2017. You know, we’ve had enough parades, enough celebrations and enough everything. This ’17 team hasn’t done anything yet — none of us have. We really need to focus on what we’re doing this year. There have been a lot of great moments in the past, which is great, but that isn’t going to help us this year.”
It’s classic Belichick, forgetting about yesterday, ignoring tomorrow, focusing relentlessly on the here and now. And he manages to persuade his players to do the same, not getting complacent about last year because last year was last year and this year is this year until next year, when it will be last year. Or something.
Regardless, the approach works. Whether they win the Super Bowl, lose the Super Bowl, or lose in the AFC playoffs, the Patriots routinely welcome the descent to 0-0 and the challenge of climbing back to relevance, contention, and possible championship status.
In Bill we trust….glad hes my coach……..
Patriots have the best system in the league. That system is hard work, conditioning, studying, preparedness, short term goal focus, and a do your job mentality that goes from the owner down to the practice squad.
I don’t think we’ve ever seen a sports franchise buy into it’s coach’s winning ways more than the Belichick era Patriots. Truly a special time to be a football fan from New England.
TB12#BLITZFOR6 says:
Jun 13, 2017 12:11 PM
You play for the Patriots?
One for the other thumb says:
Jun 13, 2017 12:17 PM
then there is always this cheating thing, so you have that going for you as well
mmack66 says:
Jun 13, 2017 12:19 PM
All Pats fans think this.
Bobby Knight said winning isn’t fun. Talking about it years later is. I suspect Bill agrees.
I’m with him… last season was last season and I am sooo ready to be done with the off season… September can’t get here fast enough…
The most Belichickian moment for me was when he was asked the day after Super Bowl LI to reflect on how it feels to have won 7 championships (5 as an HC) and his response was that he was 5 weeks behind most other teams in the league and that it was time to get back to work, not reflect on past glory.
G.O.A.T.
F with the GOAT, get the horns
They’re looking pretty good to go back to back!!
And when he was asked at a mini-camp press conference what could be done to add to all that he’s accomplished, he said….having a good practice would be top of the list. And you know what, I believe he was serious about that.
gisellichek says:
Jun 13, 2017 12:27 PM
I’m with him… last season was last season and I am sooo ready to be done with the off season… September can’t get here fast enough…
OK, it just warmed up here in NE, can we enjoy Summer first? I love the Pats & all but winter, not so much.
Also the annual chance for the haters to reset to 0-0 and come up with something new that won’t leave them with egg all over their faces by week 3. They won’t.