Bill Walsh’s former team announces their Bill Walsh coaching fellows

Posted by Josh Alper on June 13, 2017, 12:56 PM EDT

The NFL’s diversity coaching fellowship program is named after the late Bill Walsh and the team Walsh led to three Super Bowl titles during his 10 years as their coach announced its participants on Tuesday.

The 49ers will have eight fellows assisting the team through training camp and they will join the list of teams who have opened the ranks to aspiring female coaches. Katie Sowers will work with the team after spending last year’s camp with the Falcons, where she assisted wide receivers coach Raheem Morris, and then working as a scouting intern during the regular season.

Four other fellows have NFL playing experience. Former Jets, Broncos and Texans safety Nick Ferguson will join former 11-year veteran cornerback Corey Ivy in working with the 49ers’ defensive backs. Jerod Johnson spent time with a variety of teams and will put his quarterbacking experience to work with the team’s signal callers and former Dolphins defensive tackle Rodrique Wright will help with defensive line work.

San Jose State running backs coach Alonzo Carter will work with the running backs, Rony Sieperda will assist with strength work and Donald White, an assistant at Laney College, will help with linebacker drills.