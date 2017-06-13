Bills bump Sammy Watkins up to team drills

Posted by Josh Alper on June 13, 2017, 3:46 PM EDT

Bills wide receiver Sammy Watkins is steadily working his way back to full participation in practice.

Watkins did individual work last week for the first time since having foot surgery in January and held up well enough through that work that the team put more on his plate as their minicamp got underway on Tuesday. Watkins took part in team drills in a limited capacity and coach Sean McDermott said that the receiver showed well in those reps.

“It was just really, Sammy was in a position, going into practice, where he felt in a good place,” McDermott said, via the Buffalo News. “Last week it was individual, and he built a nice foundation last week. And the pitch count was right around four or five reps of team drills, and he did a nice job.”

The Bills will likely wait to see how Watkins responds to Tuesday’s work before upping the workload this week, but the wideout would seem to be on track to do everything once training camp starts next month.