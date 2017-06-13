Bob Stoops: I’m looking to vacation in Chicago, not coach there

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 13, 2017, 1:22 PM EDT

Bob Stoops’ retirement as head coach at Oklahoma raised eyebrows in Chicago because Stoops owns two homes there, and some thought Stoops might already have his eye on potentially taking the Bears job next year, if John Fox doesn’t return.

Stoops, however, says such talk is nothing but speculation. Stoops says he and his wife bought a vacation home in Chicago years ago, and will sell that one because they just bought another one that suits them better.

“That’s a simple deal,” Stoops said on ESPN Radio in Tulsa. “I got one that fits our style and what we want to do with our family better, and I’m gonna sell the other one. I’m not looking to coach in Chicago.”

Stoops said he and his wife love to vacation in Chicago, but he’s had decades in coaching to pursue a job there if he wanted, and he hasn’t done it.

“It has been [her favorite city] since we were in college, and we haven’t moved to Chicago,” Stoops said.

If Fox is fired, more questions are sure to be raised about Stoops’ interest. But for now, he insists he’s just a retired guy looking for a nice place to visit.