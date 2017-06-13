Brandon Marshall answers 18-month-old message from Ricardo Louis

Browns receiver Ricardo Louis figured he wasn’t going to get an answer from Giants receiver Brandon Marshall. But Marshall finally responded to Louis’ 18-month-old Instagram message last week, agreeing to workout with Louis.
“I was looking for advice because moving to receiver [from high school quarterback] was kind of tough,” Louis said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “So I had to find somebody who could help me figure it out. So I hit him up, and actually last week he hit me back after a year and a half.
“He was like, ‘Sorry, I just saw it.’ And that just goes to show me what kind of guy he is. You can tell that he’s very genuine. He’s a very good guy, to me, just based on what he did with that, hitting me back after a year and to say, ‘I would love to get together with you.’ He’s going to have his assistant call me and set up everything. I think that by him doing that he really wants me to succeed.”
Marshall agreed to train with Louis in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., this summer.
