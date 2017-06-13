Corey Davis practices in full for the first time

Posted by Charean Williams on June 13, 2017, 5:52 PM EDT

Titans rookie Corey Davis practiced in full for the first time Tuesday. Davis’ surgically repaired ankle limited him through the first three weeks of organized team activities.

“We’ve been the ones that have monitored Corey Davis,” Titans coach Mike Mularkey said, via Jason Wolf of The Tennessean. “We’ve basically told him the plays we want him to be in. We know when there’s a chance, where the ball’s going to go. Now, we’re leaving it up to him. What does he feel comfortable with his body and how much he can do? And from what I know, it looks like he did everything. That’s a credit to him. He’s been really wanting to get out on the field with his teammates, and I’m glad he’s out here.

“He caught a lot of balls today. This is the most reps he’s had since he’s been here and he was very productive today in a variety of routes. It was a good day for Corey Davis.”

Receivers coach Frisman Jackson called Davis an “imposing figure.”

The Titans expect the all-time FBS career receiving yards leader to give Marcus Mariota a true No. 1 wideout. The Titans added two other weapons in the third round, drafting receiver Taywan Taylor and tight end Jonnu Smith.