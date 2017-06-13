Could a team of available free agents beat the Jets, Browns?

Tuesday’s PFT Live included a look at the free agents still available to be signed by anyone inclined to do so. And there are enough quality veterans available that, in theory, a team of current free agents could give some current NFL franchises a run for their money.
If you don’t believe that, check out the rosters of teams like the Browns and the Jets, and compare them to the free agents discussed during the segment.
And, yes, this is our way of getting you to watch the segment. Some of you don’t want to. You’re too busy to click the video. You aren’t interested in the 15-second message from our sponsors. You find my toupee distracting.
I nevertheless ask you to give it a try. And that’s as polite as I’m capable of being.
Sure, if there was a halfway decent quarterback out there. Is Fitzpatrick on a roster? Maybe Sanchez? Anyone I’m forgetting?
Revis is done. Anyone who pays him is getting a mercenary without any killer instinct. Why bother?
Condolences to the Jests fans. This is the first time I have seen them put on the same (lowly) tier as the Browns.
They’d be set at QB – Kaepernick’s easily better than anyone on those 2 rosters.
A team from the Lingerie Bowl could beat the Jets. The girls have a better coaching staff too.
The Browns just don’t an NFL caliber QB on the roster, but the rest of their team got better.
I’m just glad that the 49ers have been moved out of this conversation!
Someone needs to run the cap figure for those FAs.