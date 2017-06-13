Could a team of available free agents beat the Jets, Browns?

Posted by Mike Florio on June 13, 2017, 12:36 PM EDT

Tuesday’s PFT Live included a look at the free agents still available to be signed by anyone inclined to do so. And there are enough quality veterans available that, in theory, a team of current free agents could give some current NFL franchises a run for their money.

If you don’t believe that, check out the rosters of teams like the Browns and the Jets, and compare them to the free agents discussed during the segment.

And, yes, this is our way of getting you to watch the segment. Some of you don’t want to. You’re too busy to click the video. You aren’t interested in the 15-second message from our sponsors. You find my toupee distracting.

I nevertheless ask you to give it a try. And that’s as polite as I’m capable of being.