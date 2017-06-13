Denard Robinson trying out at Jets minicamp

Posted by Josh Alper on June 13, 2017, 10:58 AM EDT

The Jets have spent the offseason casting off veteran players left and right, leaving plenty of opportunities for young players to earn big roles on the team come September.

It could also offer a chance for a player who has flamed out elsewhere to get another shot at finding a home in the NFL. That’s what former Jaguar “offensive weapon” Denard Robinson is hoping will happen for him in New Jersey.

Robinson’s agents announced their client is working with the Jets at this week’s three-day mandatory minicamp. Robinson also tried out for the Bears earlier this offseason.

Robinson was a fifth-round pick by the Jaguars in 2013 and made the move from Michigan quarterback to the “offensive weapon” designation when he got to Jacksonville. The production wasn’t particularly potent during his four years with the team as he picked up 1,058 rushing yards and 310 receiving yards while seeing his playing time drop in each of the last two years.