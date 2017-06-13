DeShone Kizer takes first-team reps, but “nothing’s changed” in Browns’ QB competition

Unlike No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett, rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer did get first-team reps Tuesday. But coach Hue Jackson said nothing has changed with the Browns quarterback situation.
Cody Kessler lined up first, Brock Osweiler second, Kizer third and Kevin Hogan fourth.
“That’s the way it’s been since OTAs have started,” Jackson said, via Pat McManamon of ESPN. “You guys just had an opportunity to see it. I think the players will tell you nothing has changed. We’re just mixing and matching and giving guys opportunities.
“As I told you, I have to find out about these guys. That’s what I’m going to do over these next couple days before we go to training camp and as we get into training camp.”
The Browns expect to go to training camp without a depth chart, though, with all four quarterbacks in competition for the starting job.
