Dion Jordan had another knee surgery after joining Seahawks

June 13, 2017

Defensive end Dion Jordan’s attempt to make the most of a second chance with the Seattle Seahawks has hit a roadblock in the form of yet another knee surgery.

Head coach Pete Carroll said following practice on Tuesday that Jordan recently had surgery 3-4 weeks ago to remove “loose bodies” from inside his knee that were causing significant discomfort.

“We were fixing what had happened before,” Carroll said. “He didn’t get hurt here. He came to us needing a clean-up on his knee. He didn’t know that at the time. We uncovered it. He’s done everything he’s supposed to do and done a good job but he hasn’t been able to get on the field yet.”

Jordan hasn’t played in a game since 2014 with the Miami Dolphins. Suspensions and injuries have sidelined him throughout the last two seasons.

“He’s made really good progress and noticeably feels better, can tell that the discomfort and irritation is out,” Carroll said. “So that’s a really good sign and we’ll see how far he can come and how soon he can come in. We don’t know.”

Jordan appeared in 26 games with Miami, making just one start and recorded just three sacks after being the third overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.