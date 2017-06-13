Doctors say Andrew Luck not throwing not necessarily a bad sign

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 13, 2017, 11:17 AM EDT

No one who knows has really said much of substance about Colts quarterback Andrew Luck’s recovery from shoulder surgery.

But even the people who don’t know say it’s probably too soon to panic (Which is silly, since it’s never too soon to panic).

Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star talked to some doctors who were not involved in Luck’s surgery or rehab, and the consensus was that there’s not necessarily cause for alarm if he’s not throwing five months into what was anticipated as a six- to nine-month rehab from the procedure on his throwing shoulder.

“People are probably worried, he had a labrum repair and he’s not throwing five months later, but that is not alarming to me at all,” said Dr. Brian Schulz from the Kerlan-Jobe Clinic in Los Angeles. “There’s no point for the team to push him with the season still a few months away.”

Luck offered platitudes, while owner Jim Irsay recently declared he was “healing tremendously” after a “simple labrum repair.” But they’ve been short on details about timetables, which may not be the worst thing. Coach Chuck Pagano said last week Luck still wasn’t throwing footballs, but that could also be a matter of semantics.

“Or maybe he is throwing the football and they just don’t want it out there,” said Dr. Jamey Gordon, a physical therapist and certified athletic trainer for Indianapolis-based St. Vincent Sports Performance (who also isn’t involved in Luck’s treatment). “They said he’s not throwing, but given the nature of them not wanting this out for public information, he still could be, just behind closed doors. What about tennis balls? Weighted balls? Underweight footballs? He could have started his throwing progression by now.”

The doctors suggested that Irsay’s description of the procedure as “simple” indicates that the repair was limited to the labrum and not nearby muscles or tendons.

But until we actually see Luck doing something, it’s reasonable for people to wonder. The Colts gave him a $140 million contract and have to be concerned about the long haul, but that also means there’s a lot of pressure on that shoulder, whenever it is healthy.