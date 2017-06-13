Dolphins to Ryan Tannehill: Just let it rip

Posted by Josh Alper on June 13, 2017, 2:44 PM EDT

The offseason started with Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill recovering from the knee injury that kept him out of a playoff loss to the Steelers, but he’s had a clean bill of health for some time and that’s made it easier for the team to focus on what he can do on the field.

Tannehill had a good season in his first year working with head coach Adam Gase and Gase said Tuesday that the quarterback has “gotten better throughout the entire offseason process.” That’s left Gase with the impression that Tannehill is more comfortable in the offense and ready to let Tannehill make gut decisions about how to move the ball.

“He just encourages me in what I see,” Tannehilll said, via the Palm Beach Post. “He’s supportive. He coaches me and corrects me when things aren’t done right. He’s a big supporter of whatever you feel you see, you can’t think about it. You’ve got to just let it rip, and make it happen. That’s something I’ve been trying to work on this season. Don’t think about it. Just let it rip.”

The Dolphins have their other key offensive pieces back from last season and their presence along with Tannehill’s growth gives plenty of reason to believe the unit can improve on their middle of the pack rank in points scored last season. If the defense can also take a step forward, expectations of another trip to the postseason shouldn’t be hard to find in Miami.