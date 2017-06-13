Dolphins to Ryan Tannehill: Just let it rip

The offseason started with Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill recovering from the knee injury that kept him out of a playoff loss to the Steelers, but he’s had a clean bill of health for some time and that’s made it easier for the team to focus on what he can do on the field.
Tannehill had a good season in his first year working with head coach Adam Gase and Gase said Tuesday that the quarterback has “gotten better throughout the entire offseason process.” That’s left Gase with the impression that Tannehill is more comfortable in the offense and ready to let Tannehill make gut decisions about how to move the ball.
“He just encourages me in what I see,” Tannehilll said, via the Palm Beach Post. “He’s supportive. He coaches me and corrects me when things aren’t done right. He’s a big supporter of whatever you feel you see, you can’t think about it. You’ve got to just let it rip, and make it happen. That’s something I’ve been trying to work on this season. Don’t think about it. Just let it rip.”
The Dolphins have their other key offensive pieces back from last season and their presence along with Tannehill’s growth gives plenty of reason to believe the unit can improve on their middle of the pack rank in points scored last season. If the defense can also take a step forward, expectations of another trip to the postseason shouldn’t be hard to find in Miami.
Now predicting 22 INTs from Tannehill in 2017.
Ryan’s Hope.
The last thing Tannehill let rip was his ACL. Great choice of words…
This should go well
To win a super bowl you either need a great QB and an average defense or an average QB and a great defense.
Miami should focus on its defense
He is motivated. If Andrew Luck and the Colts can get a Playoff Participation banner, then heck he can too.
Tannehill cannot win games against quality opponents, its been proven for 5 years, no accuracy, no leadership and way too many turnovers.
Why the Dolphins and their fans believe he’s a winner is of great mystery.
To win a super bowl you either need a great QB and an average defense or an average QB and a great defense.
______________________________________
Last 5 Suberbowl winners:
Pat’s – Great QB, great defense.
Broncos – Bad QB play, great defense.
Pat’s – Great QB, great defense.
Seahawks – Average QB, great defense.
Ravens – Average QB, great defense.
You know who wins the SB, teams with good coaches, good offense, good defense and good special teams, not just one or the other. One unit could make up the difference for another occasionally, but the TEAM needs to be good to win, not just one guy. Not very often do you find a team win the SB who had a bad defense or a team who couldn’t run the ball to control the clock. You’re right, Miami needs to focus on defense and they have so let’s see how it all turns out.
It took Dolphins HOF QB Bob Greise 5plus seasons to were he really started his assent to the top! Every season that Ryan Tannehill has played he has gotten better at his game. With his lack of experience coming out of college, he has made an adjustment on the things people griped out. Be it footwork, or his accuracy, his deep passing, or using his legs! That’s the one I griped on the most. He could’ve cut down on his sacks & turn overs if he took off running more. Also, it doesn’t help matters that he has played behind one of the poorest OL in football, a HC & OC not helping in his development by put handcuffs on him! Coming into his second year under HC Adam Gase, & all of his skill players & a couple of new players, he will have a far better grasp of the system. With his injury healed, & a revamped defense, look for a better overall team play this coming season! It all hangs on how good the offensive line play does! I say the team will finish with a 10-6 to 12-4 record this coming season! John
Just “let it rip” is a stupid saying. Why not preach accuracy vs power. I can remember more than a few throws Favre launched with 100% behind it, heaving the ball sky high while opponents were inches from dragging him down.
I don’t need to remind you who is the all time leader in interceptions.
Letting it rip is stupid……why not just Do Your Job.
Then at this rate he might turn into a really good QB just in time to retire.
Just “let it rip” is a stupid saying. Why not preach accuracy vs power. I can remember more than a few throws Favre launched with 100% behind it, heaving the ball sky high while opponents were inches from dragging him down.
I don’t need to remind you who is the all time leader in interceptions.
____________________________________
Tannehill has always been cautious on throwing the ball because he didn’t want to turn it over. So many of his int’s have been off the hands of his own receivers. I’m pretty sure the Dolphins staff is telling him to take more chances downfield, not to throw the ball harder. Tannehill has been one of the more accurate passers in the NFL 2 of the past 3 years (yes, that includes deep balls), accuracy is not his problem. Arm strength is not his problem either, he’s tentative.
Dolphins fan here, Tannehill is no Brady or Rodgers. But if Gase can continue to use his strengths and defense is solid you never know…
Go fins!
Opposing defensive coordinators appreciate him letting it rip as much as possible.
finsphan says:
Jun 13, 2017 3:36 PM
To win a super bowl you either need a great QB and an average defense or an average QB and a great defense.
______________________________________
Last 5 Suberbowl winners:
Pat’s – Great QB, great defense.
Broncos – Bad QB play, great defense.
Pat’s – Great QB, great defense.
Seahawks – Average QB, great defense.
Ravens – Average QB, great defense.
You know who wins the SB, teams with good coaches, good offense, good defense and good special teams, not just one or the other. One unit could make up the difference for another occasionally, but the TEAM needs to be good to win, not just one guy. Not very often do you find a team win the SB who had a bad defense or a team who couldn’t run the ball to control the clock. You’re right, Miami needs to focus on defense and they have so let’s see how it all turns out.
—————
Flacco may have been average during the regular season, but he was excellent in the postseason during the SB run. I also wouldn’t label Manning during their SB run, after all he managed to outplay Brady in the AFCC game by scoring twice as many TDs. Unless Ryan can do that, it’s going to be tough for the Dolphins to win a championship no matter how great the defense.
I was never a believer in Thill. He was very raw coming out of college, and I remember far too often seeing him with that deer in the headlights look early on in his career and last year it started the same way for him but then something just seemed to click and it seemed like the moment was never to big for him. Between the 1-4 start and his injury his QB stats were top 10 in the league in almost all categories, the kid had a poise I’d yet seen in him. If he stays healthy and can improve on last year and be decent on 3rd downs he’ll make that leap we all know he can make he will be a top 10 QB and the fins will be in the post season again next year…
This Pats fan still thinks Tannehill can be a very good NFL QB. Gase may just be the coach to get him there.
Tannehill has a lot of weapons around him and a coach that believes in him. It sounds as though the goal is to get him believing more in himself, nothing wrong with that.