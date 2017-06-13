Ezekiel Elliott confident in his line despite changes

Posted by Charean Williams on June 13, 2017, 4:50 PM EDT

The Cowboys have three All-Pro players in their offensive line. It’s the other two positions that remain as question marks.

For the first time in three years, the Cowboys will have a different look to an offensive line that has earned a reputation as the best in the league. Right tackle Doug Free retired, and left guard La’El Collins, who started only three games last season because of surgery on his right big toe, is moving to right tackle. Chaz Green, who was moved from right tackle, and Emmett Cleary took snaps with the first team at left guard Tuesday.

Nonetheless, the league’s leading rusher, Ezekiel Elliott, insists the Cowboys offensive line will live up to expectations.

“It always takes a little bit to kind of get in the groove, no matter who’s in there, if it’s the same guys from last year or just new guys,” Elliott said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “We have tremendous talent in our offensive line room. We have five first-rounders in there, potentially. La’el [Collins] could have easily been a first-rounder. [Guard Jonathan] Cooper is a first-rounder.

“We don’t know who’s going to be where, but I know there’s a lot of talent there. Chaz Green played really well last year when he had to step up. Emmett Cleary has been a guy stepping up this offseason. …That’s a group of guys that works so hard that you really don’t worry about them. You know that they’re going to get right because of the high standard of their room.”

All-Pros Travis Frederick, Tyron Smith and Zack Martin are back in place, which gives the Cowboys comfort in their offensive line.