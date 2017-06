Posted by Charean Williams on June 13, 2017, 3:21 PM EDT

The Falcons have signed defensive end Martin Ifedi, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Ifedi was a seventh-round pick of the Rams in 2015. The Rams waived him before the regular season, and he signed to the Buccaneers practice squad. The Bucs cut him after the preseason in 2016.

The Falcons signed Ifedi to their practice squad late last season, but they cut him last month.

Ifedi made 139 tackles and 20 sacks in four seasons at Memphis.