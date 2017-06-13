Jason Peters wants to rework contract with Eagles

Posted by Josh Alper on June 13, 2017, 11:36 AM EDT

There was some talk early in the offseason that the Eagles were interested in having left tackle Jason Peters take a pay cut, but nothing happened on that front or to Peters’ spot on the team’s roster.

Peters said Tuesday that he would like to rework his deal with the Eagles, however. Peters reported for mandatory minicamp after working out on his own during the voluntary stages of the offseason program and said that he’d like to set up his contract so that he spends the rest of his career in Philly.

“I want to retire here,” Peters said, via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media. “I don’t want to go year to year.”

Peters, who said he won’t hold out of training camp either, is signed for two more years with non-guaranteed salaries of $10.45 million and $10 million. Guaranteeing some of that money would likely eliminate the “year to year” concern that Peters raised on Tuesday, although it remains to be seen if that’s a step the team is willing to take.