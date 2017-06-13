Jason Peters wants to rework contract with Eagles

There was some talk early in the offseason that the Eagles were interested in having left tackle Jason Peters take a pay cut, but nothing happened on that front or to Peters’ spot on the team’s roster.
Peters said Tuesday that he would like to rework his deal with the Eagles, however. Peters reported for mandatory minicamp after working out on his own during the voluntary stages of the offseason program and said that he’d like to set up his contract so that he spends the rest of his career in Philly.
“I want to retire here,” Peters said, via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media. “I don’t want to go year to year.”
Peters, who said he won’t hold out of training camp either, is signed for two more years with non-guaranteed salaries of $10.45 million and $10 million. Guaranteeing some of that money would likely eliminate the “year to year” concern that Peters raised on Tuesday, although it remains to be seen if that’s a step the team is willing to take.
He will be hurt by week 3 if he gets a new contract, that’s what he does.
You can lower his base, hit him with a signing bonus and add a few option years (so if he falls off the ledge, no big loss).
Invariably the player thinks he has few more years left in him than the team so as long as he is fine with the team telling him when to retire and is willing to take less money than he probably thinks he’s worth he will get his wish.
That being said, he will never agree with the team on when it is time for him to retire or a reserve role closer to league minimum in 2 years.
He was a hell of a player before injures and age caught up with him and can still be when used sparingly. Unfortunately, he will be injured early and often.
Sorry Jason, it seems like this SHOULD be your last year, no need to renegotiate here…
Why not? You could pay him more AND help the cap situation.
Still a top 10 Left Tackle. Maybe top 5.
Not bad for an undrafted 320lb tight end
Actually a great idea to rework his deal. Since both years left on his contract aren’t guaranteed, reduce his base salary for both years and make the guaranteed money in the form of a roster/signing bonus. Alleviates cap room this year and next, and keeps a surefire Hall of Fame left tackle happy as he closes out his career.
Thanks to the Bills, who he promptly screwed by demanding way too much money…
I agree with another poster, give him the money, then he will be hurt after a few weeks and need to spend some resting time.
What? About zero chance of that happening. He is a 35yo LT that has lost 2 steps. And Eagles fans remember Tra and Runyans last year or so. They were both 34, and dropped off dramatically.
He also led the league in false starts last year. I love JP, he has given us years of what we all believe is all pro play. But I truly, honestly believe this is JPs last season.
Lane moves to LT next season (maybe this if JP cant make it out of camp) and Big V steps in at RT. I definitely wouldn’t even talk to him before the end of camp. At 35, we can almost all agree that something is bound to happen. Who was the last 37yo LT that played at a high level?
He made the All Pro team his first season in Philly. How is asking for top 5 LT money screwing the Bills?? He wanted what was rightfully his. The Eagles gave up a first rounder for an All Pro LT, and it was worth much more than that.
eaglesw00t – im from buffalo and i completely agree. if anything the bills tried screwing peters. at the time when this was going on u wudnt believe the countless arguments id get from small time thinkers who wud say hes selfish or he needs to fulfill his contract. Dude was making pennies at one of the most important positions in the nfl and was easily top 5 at LT. The following year bills offered him what he wanted the year prior but by then the market went up. Got me all worked up now….
Future HOF tackle, set him up so he remains an Eagle……..get r done Howie
Redo the deal by lowering his base but add performance incentives. One of those incentives would be game starts.
If he’s chronically injured and can’t play, then the Eagles are protected to a certain extent. And performance incentives DO NOT count against this years cap.
Make sense ??
do not add years.. ask him to take a paycut i nexchange for some guarenteed money and incentive pay. Eagles gain cap next 2 years and its harser to cut or move JP dur to cap penalties