Jerry Jones knows his Hall presenter but not ready to announce it

Posted by Charean Williams on June 13, 2017, 9:02 PM EDT

Jerry Jones has decided his presenter for the Hall of Fame, but, of course, he wants to announce it in a press conference.

“I’m not ready to say who it is,” Jones said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “I have decided that. It’s been well received by everybody I’m close to, family or otherwise.

“But I do want to make this something we will announce.”

Jones said he reached his decision in the past week.

Jones’ son, Stephen, who has served as an executive with the Cowboys since Jerry bought the team in 1989, is the favorite to land the honor.

Jerry Jones served as the presenter for Larry Allen, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin. He was elected into the Class of 2017 as a contributor.