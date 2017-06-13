John Harbaugh: Ozzie Newsome will make call on pursuing Eric Decker

Posted by Josh Alper on June 13, 2017, 12:39 PM EDT

Shortly after the Ravens signed wide receiver Jeremy Maclin on Monday, there was a report that they remain in the running for wide receiver Eric Decker.

They and any other teams interested in adding Decker to the roster will be able to do so now that the Jets have announced the wideout’s release, but there was no confirmation of the team’s plans when coach John Harbaugh met with the media at Tuesday’s opening day of minicamp.

Harbaugh said, via Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun, that there are “a lot of factors” that go into their ultimate call about pursuing Decker. He also said that General Manager Ozzie Newsome will be the one weighing those factors and making the decision about going after another addition to the wide receiving corps.

Maclin’s arrival makes things more crowded at the top of the depth chart in Baltimore as they also have Mike Wallace and Breshad Perriman back after playing significant roles last season. If the team feels the former Jet can give the offense things that the others can’t provide, they may not be done making tweaks.