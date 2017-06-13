Julian Edelman “happy to be a Patriot”

Posted by Charean Williams on June 13, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT

The Patriots signed Julian Edelman through 2019, and he will turn 34 a few months after the contract expires. Reporters asked the receiver Tuesday if he, like Tom Brady, expected to play for many more years in New England.

“I’m happy to be a Patriot,” Edelman said, via quotes distributed by the team. “I’m a Pat, but I’m just worried about this year. As lame as it sounds, and as much as you guys hear it, it’s really a mentality where you just keep it day-to-day. When you can do that, that’s usually when you stay focused and you improve the most. That’s how I’m going to try to take this.”

Only seven of 47 players drafted in the seventh round of the 2009 draft remain in the NFL, according to Kevin Duffy of MassLive. Edelman, with 425 catches for 4,540 yards and 24 touchdowns, is the most successful of the group.

Edelman’s contract extension, which he signed last week, allows for him to earn up to $19 million over the next three years. Some argue he is underpaid, but Edelman wanted to remain with the Patriots. If he plays out the contract, Edelman will have spent more than a decade in New England.

“I’m just worried about this year, so you can’t think too far ahead,” Edelman said when asked if that was important to him. “That’s what I’ve learned in this profession over my years. So I’m just worried about the next day, and the next day is going out and trying to improve and getting ready for this 2017 season.”