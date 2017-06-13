Kendall Wright blames Titans for his drop in productivity

Posted by Charean Williams on June 13, 2017, 7:26 PM EDT

Kendall Wright blames the Titans for his drop in productivity, saying it was a lack of opportunity rather than anything to do with him.

“What motivates me the most is I probably was the best receiver on the Titans roster last year, and I was playing like 10 plays a game,” Wright said, via Kevin Fishbain of Pro Football Weekly. “That’s how it goes.”

Actually, Wright played 309 offensive snaps in 13 games, an average of 23.8 per game, but it was only 29.1 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.

Wright, a first-round pick in 2012, doesn’t have an explanation for why he was phased out of the Titans’ lineup.

“That’s a question I can’t (answer),” Wright said. “Ask them. They’ll feel it after this year.”

Wright signed a one-year deal worth up to $4 million with the Bears in March.

He caught 94 passes for 1,079 yards in 2013 and had six touchdowns in 2014, but he made only 65 catches for 824 yards and six touchdowns combined the past two seasons. He insists, though, that he “hasn’t lost a step like people might think.”

Wright averaged a career-best 14.3 yards per catch last season.