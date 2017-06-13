Laremy Tunsil might miss minicamp with leg injury

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 13, 2017, 6:42 AM EDT

The good news for the Dolphins is that left tackle Laremy Tunsil’s injury doesn’t appear to be serious.

But the fact he might miss this week’s minicamp highlights the fact that one of the deepest positions on their roster last year is now on the thin side.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Tunsil has a “leg muscle injury” and might miss part of this week’s work.

After shipping veteran Branden Albert off to Jacksonville, Tunsil took over as their left tackle, after the first-round pick spent last year at left guard.

Sam Young’s their backup tackle on both sides, and even though he has been competent as a fill-in, it’s still a drop-off from Tunsil. (Which is kind of like saying “No disrespect, Sam,” and then following it with the immediate disrespect).

They even acknowledge if this was a regular season week, he’d probably play, but there’s no use taking chances in June and making a small thing worse, and risking his availability for training camp. Tunsil has missed time during OTAs because of the problem, and they’ll check him this morning before they go on the field.