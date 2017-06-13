Larry Fitzgerald hopes dad voted for him for Good Guy Award

Posted by Charean Williams on June 13, 2017, 3:53 PM EDT

Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald had only one question when he found out he won the 2017 Good Guy Award from the Professional Football Writers of America: Did you vote for me, dad?

Fitzgerald’s father, Larry Fitzgerald Sr., is a longtime print and radio reporter in Minnesota. Fitzgerald directed a tweet to his father Tuesday, writing, “As the son of a long-time sports journalist, I’m proud to receive the Good Guy award from @PFWAwriters (Did you vote for me @FitzBeatSr?)”

Fitzgerald, the 13th winner of the award, beat out Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, Patriots receiver/special teamer Matthew Slater and Cowboys tight end Jason Witten for the award.

The PFWA awards the Good Guy to an NFL player for his qualities and professional style in helping pro football writers do their jobs. He was nominated for his “professionalism overall and willingness to provide both time and substance in interviews on both football and community activities off the field.”