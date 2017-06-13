LeSean McCoy held out of minicamp with stomach virus

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 13, 2017, 12:44 PM EDT

Bills running back LeSean McCoy was vocal and active, when it came to suggesting the team pursue wide receiver Jeremy Maclin.

But he’s not bellyaching about their failure to land Maclin, he just has a bellyache.

According to Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News, McCoy was missing from the start of the team’s mandatory minicamp. Coach Sean McDermott said McCoy has a stomach virus.

The Bills were also without defensive tackle Kyle Williams (neck stiffness) and tackle Cordy Glenn (ankle).

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins was limited as he returns from foot surgery.

McDermott said he had no problem with McCoy and quarterback Tyrod Taylor stumping for Maclin, though it’s clear the Bills could use some more help on offense.