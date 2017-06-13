Man berates Lions after trespassing at practice

Posted by Charean Williams on June 13, 2017, 4:16 PM EDT

An unidentified man trespassed onto the edge of the Lions’ practice field Tuesday, yelling at players and reporters.

According to Kyle Meinke of MLive.com, the agitated man screamed at linebacker Tahir Whitehead, “Yo, No. 59. I know you need me at linebacker.” The uninvited guest also said he had played football since 1987 and had created the game before directing racial epithets at a reporter trying to record the outburst.

The man entered the practice field through an unlocked side gate and made it to within 30 yards of players before the public relations staff stopped him and security escorted him out. Allen Park Police are investigating, according to Meinke.

“I caught the end of it,” offensive lineman Joe Dahl said, via Meinke. “I heard our coach giving [a Lions employee] a couple pointers on how to get him out. I don’t know if they heard him, but he was trying.”