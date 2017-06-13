Man berates Lions after trespassing at practice

An unidentified man trespassed onto the edge of the Lions’ practice field Tuesday, yelling at players and reporters.
According to Kyle Meinke of MLive.com, the agitated man screamed at linebacker Tahir Whitehead, “Yo, No. 59. I know you need me at linebacker.” The uninvited guest also said he had played football since 1987 and had created the game before directing racial epithets at a reporter trying to record the outburst.
The man entered the practice field through an unlocked side gate and made it to within 30 yards of players before the public relations staff stopped him and security escorted him out. Allen Park Police are investigating, according to Meinke.
“I caught the end of it,” offensive lineman Joe Dahl said, via Meinke. “I heard our coach giving [a Lions employee] a couple pointers on how to get him out. I don’t know if they heard him, but he was trying.”
Hey, give the guy a chance. What do you have to lose?
Throw this guy in jail for a month!
I hope they ask the Caldwell-bot about this.
“Coach, did you see the trespasser?”
Caldwell-bot: “Check the report”
“Coach, do you have anything to say to the trespasser?”
Caldwell-bot: “Those conversations are of a private nature.”
“Coach, in regard to the trespasser…”
Caldwell-bot: “Things of that nature…”
that guy has more heart then any of the Lions…
Give this guy a uniform!
droppedinagreasefire says:
Jun 13, 2017 4:25 PM
Throw this guy in jail for a month
———————————————————————
Even worse, make him ask Caldwell-bot a question at a press conference!
Coach was gonna have his boys handle it, but then thought the facility staff could actually tackle someone, so he let them handle it.
A Vikings fan who got lost on the way to Eagan. Took a left turn at Winona instead of right.
Coach’s pointers: “Let me explain how Mike Ditka would do it…”
Can he play left tackle?
He was probably mad about how they wasted Barry Sanders career and that they only have 1 playoff win in 50 years.
Right now the Jets, Browns and Bills fans are making fun of how dysfunctional the entire Lions organization has been throughout their entire existence.
Lolz sounds like someone either very drunk or wasted on something.
The 1987 reference is interesting as that was the same year a guy drove a fan through the gates at Three Rivers Stadium, went on the field and started kicking imaginary field goals. The trespasser claimed to be protesting Mark Malone.
The guy is obviously a Vikings fan who thought he was at a Vikings practice.
Hey haters – nothing in Lions history matters pre-Stafford. The 31st-best player in the NFL is here now. Under Stafford, they’ve made the playoffs 3 of the last 6 years, and only a finger injury kept them from winning the division last year. This isn’t SOL anymore.
I didn’t know Lavar Ball played football too….