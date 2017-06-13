Marcus Smith: I still want to be part of the Eagles

Posted by Josh Alper on June 13, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT

Defensive end Marcus Smith reported to Eagles minicamp this week for his first offseason work of the year.

Smith did not take part in the voluntary phases of the team’s program and appeared to slip further out of the team’s plans as the offseason rolled along. They signed Chris Long, drafted Derek Barnett in the first round and opted not to exercise their option on Smith’s contract for the 2018 season, but Smith said that he isn’t upset at the team and that he isn’t hoping to be released so he can try his luck somewhere else.

“No. I still want to make this team,” Smith said, via PhillyVoice.com “I still want to be a part of the Philadelphia Eagles.”

With Brandon Graham and Vinny Curry also on hand at defensive end, Smith will likely need either an injury or a performance well above what he’s turned in during his first three seasons to find regular playing time on defense in Philly. If neither of those things should come to pass, Smith may not remain part of the Eagles come the regular season.