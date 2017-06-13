Matt Jones reports for minicamp

Posted by Josh Alper on June 13, 2017, 11:05 AM EDT

The offseason has been short on signs that running back Matt Jones has much of a playing future in Washington, but he’s decided to report to minicamp.

Jones did not take part in any of the team’s voluntary work this offseason as reports that the team was looking to trade him coincided with their decision to draft Samaje Perine to go with Rob Kelley and Chris Thompson in the backfield. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Jones has reported to this week’s mandatory minicamp, which means he won’t be subject to any fines from the Redskins.

The question now for Jones is whether he can find a way to work himself back into the backfield mix or if he’ll still be biding his time before heading to another team. The Redskins could still trade him, obviously, and he gives them some insurance in the event of an injury to another back.

Jones opened last season as the team’s starter, but spent the entire second half on the inactive list as Kelley took over lead back duties.