Myles Garrett working with the second and third teams

The Browns aren’t handing Myles Garrett a starting job. The team instead is giving the No. 1 overall pick the “rookie treatment.”
“Everybody’s to earn the right to play,” Browns coach Hue Jackson said.
Garrett has worked with the second and third teams in practice, something he has embraced.
“I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Garrett said. “I’ve got to prove myself. I haven’t shown any kind of resume or what I can on the NFL level so they have to see. I have to go from level to level, spot to spot and show that I can be successful.”
But the Browns didn’t spend the first pick for Garrett to play in a rotation or as a pass-rush specialist. It’s a good bet, barring injury, that the Browns have the former Texas A&M star in the starting lineup on opening day.
The Browns should have taken a QB with the first overall pick. They gambled instead and they may have lost.
2 HOF DL, Bruce and Warren, think he’s a) slow off the ball b)lazy. Another Cleveland Special..
Make him earn the right to be the starter and run with the ones, why hand him the spot based off of draft position besides Joe’s not practicing so he’s really not missing any valuable lessons. I’m sure when training camp comes around he’ll get a hand full of Joe T.
Gotta respect his attitude. He’ll be a great pro as long as he wants to earn it and be the best. Happy for Browns fans; they deserve the killer draft they had this year.
I’m pumped for this dude. I hope he’s special.
@singisking Obviously, those two are more informed than any of us, but from what I’ve seen he actually has an explosive first step, but is inconsistent with it. That can be corrected with NFL coaching.
As for the laziness, I saw him take plays off, especially when chasing the play from the backside but that is pretty common in the pros.