Myles Garrett working with the second and third teams

Posted by Charean Williams on June 13, 2017, 5:32 PM EDT

The Browns aren’t handing Myles Garrett a starting job. The team instead is giving the No. 1 overall pick the “rookie treatment.”

“Everybody’s to earn the right to play,” Browns coach Hue Jackson said.

Garrett has worked with the second and third teams in practice, something he has embraced.

“I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Garrett said. “I’ve got to prove myself. I haven’t shown any kind of resume or what I can on the NFL level so they have to see. I have to go from level to level, spot to spot and show that I can be successful.”

But the Browns didn’t spend the first pick for Garrett to play in a rotation or as a pass-rush specialist. It’s a good bet, barring injury, that the Browns have the former Texas A&M star in the starting lineup on opening day.