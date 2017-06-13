Ndamukong Suh excused from Dolphins minicamp

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 13, 2017, 11:45 AM EDT

Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has always sort of participated in offseason work as he felt like, and he’s not on hand for this week’s minicamp.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Suh was not present for the otherwise mandatory session, and has been excused by the team for a family matter.

The 30-year-old Suh has said he’s “definitely sick and tired” of the team not making more of a playoff push, and that he puts a lot of pressure on himself. He should, considering what they’re paying him. And he’s been a more regular participant in voluntary work lately.

The Dolphins are also without left tackle Laremy Tunsil this week, as he’s recovering from a hamstring injury and they don’t want to push it.