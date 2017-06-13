No new deal in place, but Aaron Donald reports for minicamp

When Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald opted not to attend Organized Team Activities this offseason, General Manager Les Snead said that the team was in the “serious stages” of negotiating a contract extension for their top defensive player and indications were that Donald’s absence was related to the lack of an agreement.
Those talks have not yielded a new deal at this point and there was a report this week that Donald might not show for minicamp, but that turned out to be incorrect. According to multiple reports, Donald is at the Rams’ practice on Tuesday.
Donald will avoid any possible fines from the team by showing up for work. He’ll have another decision to make come training camp if a deal hasn’t fallen into place by then, but would also risk being fined if he failed to report this summer.
That wouldn’t be a desirable outcome for either side and the gap between minicamp and training camp should provide plenty of opportunities for a deal to get hammered out in L.A.
See Janoris Jenkins, Trumaine Johnson or Chris Long… Kronke won’t pony up for money to extend their talent when people are still buying tickets to watch his inferior product.
Donald doesn’t need OTA’s. It’s not like he’s a rookie O-Lineman. Look at the season Joey Bosa had last year after missing all that time. D-Linemen are either dominant or they’re not. Aaron Donald is dominant. It’s probably a good idea for management not to seem to weak, just in case the other players are paying attention.
nathanp2013 says:
Jun 13, 2017 4:46 PM
Somebody seems to not know what they’re talking about. The Rams gave a contract offer to Jenkins of 11-12 per but he choose the Giants. Chris Long was overpaid for his production in the cut him. Trumaine was franchised twice and is making $16 million this season