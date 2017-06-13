Odell Beckham on contract: When time comes, it comes

Posted by Josh Alper on June 13, 2017, 2:14 PM EDT

Wide receiver Odell Beckham’s absence from Giants voluntary work this spring drew a lot more attention than anything the Giants in attendance were doing, so it comes as little surprise that his first media session since showing up for mandatory minicamp was focused on questions about why he stayed away from the team.

Beckham’s contract was of particular interest. Beckham has a base salary of just over $1.8 million this season and the team exercised their option for the 2018 season as well, but didn’t use his time in front of the microphones and cameras to make his case for getting a new deal that would run beyond that point.

“I leave that in the hands of the man above,” Beckham said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “When that time comes, that time comes. Right now is really not the time to discuss it. When it comes, it’ll come.”

Giants co-owner John Mara, who may or may not be the man above Beckham is referring to, has said that he wants Beckham to spend his entire career with the team and Beckham said that he and Mara are on the same page on that front. That just leaves hammering out the details and there’s a lot of time to get them done before there’s any chance of Beckham heading to another team.