Owa Odighizuwa not expected at Giants minicamp

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 13, 2017, 10:15 AM EDT

The Giants will have stay-away wide receiver Odell Beckham and defensive end Olivier Vernon in the house today, but they’ll still be missing at least one players when they convene for mandatory minicamp.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, defensive end Owa Odighizuwa is not expected to be there, as he continues to deal with a personal issue.

The former third-rounder was reportedly at some of their offseason workouts in April, but was not on hand for recent OTAs.

Odighizuwa tweeted in early April that he needed some time away from the game, but the Giants said they didn’t think he intended to retire. Today’s absence clouds the issue, which has lacked clarity from the start.