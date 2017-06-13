Owa Odighizuwa not expected at Giants minicamp

The Giants will have stay-away wide receiver Odell Beckham and defensive end Olivier Vernon in the house today, but they’ll still be missing at least one players when they convene for mandatory minicamp.
According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, defensive end Owa Odighizuwa is not expected to be there, as he continues to deal with a personal issue.
The former third-rounder was reportedly at some of their offseason workouts in April, but was not on hand for recent OTAs.
Odighizuwa tweeted in early April that he needed some time away from the game, but the Giants said they didn’t think he intended to retire. Today’s absence clouds the issue, which has lacked clarity from the start.
Sad. Showed some real flashes of talent. Hope he can get it together, be it in the game or not.
What’s with all the drama kid ??
I look at his Stats and I see a bunch of Zero’s in the important Defensive columns. He’s been around for 2 years and all I see is 3 Tackles on No Sacks, yet he thinks he’s the next Osi Umenyiora.
The only thing he has in common with Osi is an unpronounceable name.