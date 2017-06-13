Robert Quinn had right hand surgery

Posted by Charean Williams on June 13, 2017, 6:53 PM EDT

Rams linebacker Robert Quinn is wearing a cast on his right hand after minor surgery, according to multiple reports.

While coach Sean McVay told reporters in Los Angeles that Quinn will be ready for training camp, it continues a troubling trend for Quinn. He missed 15 games the past two seasons, dealing with knee, hip, back and shoulder injuries as well as a concussion and an illness.

Quinn, 27, made 40 sacks in the three seasons from 2012-14. He has only nine the past two seasons combined.

The Rams, though, have big plans for Quinn in Wade Phillips’ 3-4 defense. Phillips hopes to use Quinn like he did DeMarcus Ware in Dallas and Denver, and Quinn has expressed enthusiasm at the prospect.

He taped an Instagram post of Ware’s career accomplishments to his locker.

Keeping Quinn healthy might be the hardest part.