Shane Vereen taking it slow in recovery to ensure he’s healthy for season

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on June 13, 2017, 3:39 AM EDT

New York Giants running back Shane Vereen tore his triceps twice last season. It’s something he’s desperately hoping to avoid experiencing yet again this year.

With that in mind, Vereen is taking it slow during the Giants’ offseason program to ensure that he’ll be able to contribute more significantly during the regular season this year.

“I’m not a doctor, but I think I rushed it a little bit too quick the first time,” Vereen said, via Jordan Ranaan of ESPN.com. “So this time around, we’re definitely taking our time, we’re definitely making sure the muscle is strong enough and the tendons are strong enough. So that way I don’t miss any more time on the field.”

Vereen was initially injured in a Week 3 game against the Washington Redskins. The Giants placed him on injured reserve and he ultimately missed nine games before returning in Week 14 against Dallas. However, Vereen tore the muscle again the following week against the Detroit Lions and missed the rest of the year.

Vereen has been limited throughout offseason as a result in order to help make sure he’ll be available come the start of the regular season.

In the meantime, it gives the Giants a chance to get an extended look at Paul Perkins as their lead running back and making sure he’s able to handle the starting role in New York’s backfield.