Steelers sign third-rounder Cameron Sutton

Posted by Josh Alper on June 13, 2017, 9:18 AM EDT

The Steelers are down to one unsigned pick.

Cornerback Cameron Sutton has agreed to a contract with the team, leaving first-round linebacker T.J. Watt as the only member of Pittsburgh’s draft class without a deal. Sutton, who was selected in the third round, signed the standard four-year rookie contract.

Sutton is one of two cornerbacks that the Steelers drafted this year and defensive backs coach Carnell Lake has talked up Sutton’s experience in press coverage while at Tennessee, which is something the team is expected to play more of this season than they have in the past.

How much they go that route and how quickly Sutton adapts to the pro game will be determining factors in the amount of playing time he sees during his rookie season. Artie Burns, Ross Cockrell, Senquez Golson, William Gay, Coty Sensabaugh and fifth-rounder Brian Allen are also in the mix.