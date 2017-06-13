Texans feel Tom Savage has “grown a lot”

Posted by Josh Alper on June 13, 2017, 8:55 AM EDT

The Texans wrap up their offseason program with their mandatory minicamp this week and the three practices will give quarterback Tom Savage a few more chances to show the team that he’s the right choice to start over rookie Deshaun Watson.

While the team has liked what they’ve seen from their first-round pick, the indications out of Houston so far have been that Savage is doing just that. Offensive assistant Pat O’Hara has worked with the team since 2015 and said Savage “has grown a lot” over that span. That growth has left him with “a good knowledge of what’s expected of the position.”

“He’s just coming in every day saying, ‘You know what, I’m going to work to get better, I’m going to work to have an even greater understanding of the offense, a greater understanding of defenses and what they’re trying to do to us and how that affects my job,’” quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan said, via the team’s website.

The Texans haven’t been shy about switching quarterbacks since Bill O’Brien took over as the head coach and the lack of a surefire No. 1 over that span is why they traded up to get Watson in April. They wouldn’t have done that if they didn’t think Watson could end their search, but Savage is in the top spot now and it doesn’t look like there’s any hurry to change that in Houston.